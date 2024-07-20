3 shootings in West Oakland neighborhood in 2 weeks cause fear, frustration

Surveillance video shows a terrifying shooting where multiple people are firing their guns in a neighborhood in West Oakland.

People who live in the area said they dropped down to the floor when they heard the gunfire.

Some neighbors said they were afraid to go outside until hours later.

They were frustrated and fearful for their safety after three shootings in the area in two weeks.

Neighbors said there are a lot of young families and older people who live in the area.

"That's scary. That's real scary," said one neighbor who goes by the name ‘Lucky.’ It was like we were at war. It doesn't make sense as far as I'm concerned. Kids stop, just stop. It's not worth it."

The shooting where multiple people are seen firing their guns took place on Wednesday before 12:30 a.m.

Some residents suspected young people may be responsible for three shootings along 10th Street since July 4.

They said the lack of security at the public housing complex in the area may be attracting criminal elements.

"We've had over 100 casings found just on the ground," said one property owner who asked KTVU not to release his identity. "This used to be a nice street and all of a sudden in the last two weeks, it's turned into a nightmare."

There are no reports of anyone being injured, but the barrage of gunfire has left a trail of damage.

Salah Albaadam showed a KTVU crew four spots where his car had been struck by bullets from the shooting on Wednesday.

His brother's car was also hit multiple times.

Albaadam said his vehicle is his livelihood, he works as a rideshare driver.

"'I'm so sad. I'm so mad, so angry. I want to move from Oakland," said Albaadam.

Neighbors said the most recent shooting took place near Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School.

It happened on Thursday night shortly before 10:30.

"We're so upset. You have kids. You have a family, so we always worry about them when we go to work," said Ahmed Kareeb.

He's the father of four young children.

He said gun violence in the area is escalating, but described Oakland as a good city.

Neighbors said they'd like to see more police in the area, especially foot patrol officers.

They said city leaders have not done enough to protect their West Oakland neighborhood.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU