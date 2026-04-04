1 dead after e-bike battery goes up in flames at San Jose apartment

The Brief One person died after trying to fight a fire caused by an e-bike battery at a San Jose apartment Friday morning. The victim escaped the unit but collapsed outside; CPR was started before they were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Fire officials warn lithium-ion battery fires produce toxic smoke within seconds and urge people to evacuate immediately instead of trying to extinguish them.



One person died Friday morning after trying to extinguish a fire caused by an e-bike’s rechargeable battery at a San Jose apartment, fire officials said.

Fire breaks out at apartment

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:31 a.m. to an apartment on Norwalk Drive. One resident was able to get outside safely, while another remained inside trying to fight the fire, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

An electric bike's battery sparked the fire, as seen in this photo from the scene.

Victim collapses after escaping

The adult eventually exited the apartment but collapsed outside. A neighbor began CPR before firefighters arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

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Dangers of lithium-ion battery fires

Why you should care:

Fire officials warned that lithium-ion battery fires can quickly produce thick, toxic smoke.

"Lithium-ion battery fires produce thick, toxic smoke within seconds, which can contain carbon monoxide and other highly irritating gases," the department said. "Even trained firefighters do not enter smoke-filled environments without proper protective gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, because exposure can be deadly within moments."

Safety reminder

What you can do:

Fire officials urged residents not to try to fight battery fires themselves.

"When a battery ignites, escaping to safety should always be your priority," the department said.