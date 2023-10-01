1 dead after late night shooting on Saturday in Vallejo

One person is dead after a late night shooting Saturday in Vallejo.

Around 11:30 p.m. the Vallejo Police Department received a call regarding a shooting near the 300 block of Fairgrounds Drive, about 20 minutes a local hospital called stating a gunshot victim had arrived with life-threatening injuries, VPD said in a statement.

"Medical personnel made every possible effort to save the victim’s life, but the adult male succumbed to the injuries he sustained and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," VPD said.

Vallejo police did not release the victim's name, and said it is still investigating the motive and circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information this shooting should contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.