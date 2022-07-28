1 dead after motorcycle and vehicle collide, San Jose police say

A motorcycle rider died after being involved in a crash with another vehicle in San Jose on Thursday morning, police said.

It's unknown what caused the collision at Curner Avenue and Briarwood Drive, but the motorcyclist was declared to be dead after being taken to a hospital. The crash occurred at 8:06 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police at the site of the crash, the San Jose police department said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

San Jose, which has struggled to improve traffic safety, said the motorcyclist was the 42nd person to die in a traffic crash this year.