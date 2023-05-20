1 dead in possible overdose on BART platform at San Francisco Civic Center

A possible drug overdose turned fatal on the BART platform at San Francisco’s Civic Center Station late Friday.

BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said they responded to a report of the overdose just after midnight. They found a man with drug paraphernalia around him.

Officers and medical personnel responded but could not revive him, authorities said.

The name of the man was not provided and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities said it did not impact BART service Saturday morning.

