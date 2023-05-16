BART train crashes into truck in Oakland; 3 hurt

article

A total of three people – including the train conductor – were injured in the collision late Monday between a BART train and a pickup truck that had crashed onto the trackway in Oakland.

The train operator was taken to a local hospital for treatment, said BART spokesman James Allison.

One train passenger was possibly injured as well, he said, but it is unknown whether that person was taken to a local hospital.

The pickup driver was treated at the scene by Oakland police officers, who also conducted a field sobriety test.

The collision occurred about 11:35 p.m., he said. The pickup was traveling along East 8th Street near Park Way when it crashed onto the trackway between the Coliseum and Lake Merritt stations and was struck by a Daly City-bound train.

Allison said about 45 passengers on the train were evacuated.

Passenger Patrick McCue said he's glad he's OK.

"We were just on our way to the city and the train stated acted erratically just bouncing around the tracks," McCue said. "Then I saw a bunch of sparks from the car we were in. I felt a big collision and then the train came to a stop."

Early Tuesday morning, about 25 BART workers were busy fixing the fence line so that service could return to normal in time for the morning commute. By about 4:40 a.m., the crews had left the scene.

BART workers said there was no damage to the tracks, only to the fence line.

Bay City News contributed to this report.



