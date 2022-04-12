Young girl hurt in shooting at a Victorville mall, suspected gunman on the run

article

A young girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot at a mall in Victorville.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the Mall of Victor Valley at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the girl's family member, the 9-year-old girl and her family were getting ready to take pictures with the mall's Easter Bunny ahead of the holiday weekend.

As the girl was getting ready, a gunman – who the girl's family members tell FOX 11 that they didn't recognize as someone they knew – opened fire, leaving the young girl with several bullet wounds and what may be a broken arm.

Officials did not give a description of the suspected shooter. Deputies say the incident was not an active shooter situation.

No other injuries were announced in the shooting.

The shooting forced the mall to shut down for customers for the rest of Tuesday night.

The news of Tuesday's shooting comes months after a shooting was reported near – not at – the mall. The shooting from November 19, 2021 near the mall left one person dead and two others hurt at the time.

