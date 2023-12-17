1 killed in afternoon DUI crash in Santa Rosa

Authorities are investigating a fatal DUI crash in Santa Rosa on Saturday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a head-on crash on Roblar Road, west of Stony Point Road. Officers and fire crews were present at the scene where they found a dead man.

Officials said in their preliminary investigation that a woman driving a Volvo SUV was traveling westbound on Roblar Road when her car began to drift left and cross over into the opposite lane. In the opposite lane, a man driving a Toyota truck was driving eastbound. A head-on crash involving the two soon occurred.

The woman was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major but not life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested the woman after determining she was under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP's Office at (707) 588-1400.

