One child killed, another injured in Martinez crash

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A deadly crash in Martinez took the life of a young child and left another injured early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. 

Investigators have learned that, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway and may have struck a tree.  The crash happened on westbound State Route 4, just west of Morello Avenue, CHP said.

The vehicle had three occupants inside when it crashed. Witnesses at the scene say that one small child was killed in the crash. The other two people in the vehicle had injuries ranging from major to intermediate, CHP said. 

CHP encourages drivers to follow the posted speed limit, wear seatbelts, and drive with caution. 

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details. 