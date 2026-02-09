1 person killed in overnight shooting in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood.
Just after 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street for a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound near Harrison and 2nd streets.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.
Victim not identified
What we don't know:
Police have not shared details on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.
The victim has not been identified.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact police at (415) 575-444.