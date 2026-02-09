Expand / Collapse search

1 person killed in overnight shooting in San Francisco

By
Published  February 9, 2026 10:52am PST
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco crime down 30% citywide

San Francisco crime down 30% citywide

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie shared on Tuesday that crime is down nearly 30% citywide.

The Brief

    • Just after 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street for a shooting. 
    • Police have not shared details on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. 

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Harrison Street for a shooting. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound near Harrison and 2nd streets. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died. 

Victim not identified

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details on a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. 

The victim has not been identified.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact police at (415) 575-444.

San FranciscoCrime and Public Safety