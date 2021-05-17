Expand / Collapse search

1 shot in vehicle just off I-880 in Milpitas

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

Shooting on I-880 in Milpitas

CHP investigating shooting on I-880 in Milpitas.

MILPITAS, Calif. - A person was shot Monday afternoon in a vehicle on the on-ramp from East Tasman Drive to southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Milpitas, California Highway Patrol officials said.  

Someone called the CHP at 2:33 p.m. to report the victim, who was shot in the left arm and taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for care, CHP Officer Alicia Moreno said.  

A passenger in the right front seat of the vehicle escaped injury, Moreno said.  

Video from the scene shows a stopped car on the side of the road with what appears to be a bullet hole in windshield. 