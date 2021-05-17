1 shot in vehicle just off I-880 in Milpitas

A person was shot Monday afternoon in a vehicle on the on-ramp from East Tasman Drive to southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Milpitas, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Someone called the CHP at 2:33 p.m. to report the victim, who was shot in the left arm and taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for care, CHP Officer Alicia Moreno said.

A passenger in the right front seat of the vehicle escaped injury, Moreno said.

Advertisement

Video from the scene shows a stopped car on the side of the road with what appears to be a bullet hole in windshield.