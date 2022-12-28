Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
6
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

1 storm departs California as another lines up to enter

Published 
California
Associated Press

Dry for now, next storm Thursday

Roberta Gonzales says today will be dry with the next storm hitting Thursday to Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO - Dense fog plagued California’s Central Valley early Wednesday as one winter storm left the state and another lined up to enter.

The new storm was expected to move through Northern California late Wednesday and overnight, followed by multiple rounds of precipitation through the rest of the week and into next week, the National Weather Service said.

The week’s first storm arrived late Monday with howling winds, driving snow and drenching rains as it spread south.

By early Wednesday the trailing edge of that storm had largely slipped out of Southern California, where the next big storm was predicted to hit on Saturday and extend into Sunday.

"New Year’s Eve celebrations planned for outdoors should include contingency plans," the Los Angeles-area weather office wrote.

The long-term forecast for Southern California indicates that Pasadena’s 138th Rose Parade will narrowly dodge stormy weather thanks to its tradition of holding the event on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Rain will return by midweek, forecasters said.

State Department of Water Resources data show that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start. But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry from January through March.