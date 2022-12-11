1 woman dead, 2 injured in drunk collision: San Jose police

A woman has died and two others were injured after a drunk driving crash Saturday night, San Jose police said.

At approximately 11:46 p.m. a truck carrying four people, including the driver, crashed into a steel billboard pillar. They had been traveling northbound on Senter Road and tried to turn left onto Story Road, when they veered off the road and collided.

When officers arrived they discovered the 2022 Chevrolet truck with three female passengers who had all been injured. They said the driver was not injured.

The driver showed signs of alcohol influence, authorities said, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

One of the women died of her injuries later at the hospital, officials said.

This is the 60th fatal collision, and the 62nd traffic death of 2022.

ALSO: Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk

The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the other women is unknown.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.