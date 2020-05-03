10-mile pursuit ends in arrest of Santa Cruz carjacking suspect

article

A carjacking suspect was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a chase from Santa Cruz to Capitola and back before crashing the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed about 10:18 p.m. by Santa Cruz officers, who learned the car had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

The solo driver was pursued through Santa Cruz and onto state Highway 1 to Capitola, then back via the highway to the Beach Flats neighborhood in Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted police during the 10.25-mile chase, which ended when the suspect crashed at Cliff and Second streets and ran from the car.

A perimeter was set up in the area and suspect Albert Blanco, a 38-year-old San Jose resident, was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Blanco gave a statement about how he stole the car.

He was booked for carjacking and felony reckless evading.