10-year-old girl found fatally stabbed inside Oakland apartment, suspect is mother

A 10-year-old girl was fatally stabbed inside an apartment in East Oakland Monday afternoon, according to police. The suspect, the girl's mother, according to a city official, is in custody.

The incident occurred around noon at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Acting police Chief Darren Allison said officers responded to a unit at the complex after a call came in about a possible shooting or stabbing. But there was no record of a shot spotter activation.

Allison said when officers arrived at the scene, there was no evidence of shooting, however they found a knife with blood on it outside the home. Allison said, "Officers forced entry into the residence. Once inside, officers located an unresponsive 10-year-old suffering from severe injuries to her neck. Officers also located a suspect who was harming herself with that knife."

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allison called the 10-year-old girl's killing as a "senseless and horrific act of violence." He added, "As a parent, I know that there is nothing more that tears at the heart than the loss of a child."

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds and was listed in critical condition.

"It’s something I can’t believe really," said neighbor Francisco Rodriguez. "How could this happen? How could she do that her own kid. Her own blood, you know?"

Allison said the victim and the suspect are known to each other, but would not elaborate further on their relationship. They were the only two people who lived at the home. Their names have not yet been released.

City Councilmember Noel Gallo, in addition to a neighbor, told KTVU that the 10-year-old victim and the suspect were mother and daughter. He comforted the girl’s family members when they arrived at the scene. "It is insanity and now seeing the father here and some of the relatives here it is really painful and I just can’t believe that it’s going on."

SEE ALSO: 3 people shot, 2 fatally, over weekend in Oakland

SkyFOX flew above the crime scene where officers were seen canvassing the two-story apartment complex where the homicide occurred.

Fredde Monzon lives in the unit directly below where the stabbing occurred – and said he occasionally spoke with the mother.

"We’ve known her for more than ten years and everything always seemed normal," said Monzon.

Monzon said he would sometimes see the mother and daughter walking their dogs, or walking to school. He said just a few weeks ago they had a party for the 10-year-old.

Late Sunday night, Monzon said he heard shouting coming through the wall. "I hear some screaming in the night between 10:30 and 11 in the night," said Monzon.

Police did not disclose a motive for the stabbing.