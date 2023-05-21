3 people shot, 2 fatally, over weekend in Oakland

Three people were shot - two fatally - in Oakland over the weekend.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 7600 block of Bancroft Ave. just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police found a victim and administered medical attention until they were relieved by Oakland Fire Department personnel. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, police were notified that someone arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim was listed in stable condition Sunday evening.

Investigators discovered the person was also involved in the shooting on Bancroft Ave.

Police said the deceased victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Oakland police are also investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the 10000 block of C Street.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area to investigate ShotSpotter activity. They found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased victim's identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact police at (510) 238-3821.