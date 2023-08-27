10-year-old missing from Alameda

article

Alameda police have asked the public to help locate a 10-year-old who went missing Sunday morning.

Harper Hatziconstaniou was last seen leaving her home at 11 a.m., police said.

She is approximately 4-fee-9-inches tall, weighs 124 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black t-shirt, pink pants and white Crocs, police said.

She is known to frequent parks and areas with water, the police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police department at (510) 337-8340.