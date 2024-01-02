10-year-old Sacramento boy, father arrested after stolen gun allegedly used to kill another boy

Police arrested a Sacramento father and his 10-year-old son over the weekend after the young boy allegedly shot and killed another 10-year-old using a stolen gun.

The son allegedly found the stolen firearm inside his father's vehicle.

On Saturday at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting off Greenholme Drive where they discovered the second boy unresponsive and bleeding from the head and neck, police wrote in a public statement.

Arkete Davis, 53, and his son, who police did not name, were arrested at the scene.

Authorities indicated that the 10-year-old boy had gone to his father's vehicle to get him cigarettes.

"He then took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun," said police.

"He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment. Detectives located a firearm in a nearby trashcan, where Davis is believed to have tried to dispose of it. Detectives confirmed that Davis was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm," police added.

Police said the wounded 10-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Relatives identified him as Keith "KJ" Frierson.

The boy's mother, Brittani Frierson, told KCRA that another young boy, who Keith had played with in the past, shot her son right outside the family’s apartment after losing a bike race.

"My baby… asked me can he go outside to ride. Not even 15 minutes later, my baby was gone. All because he was enjoying a race with some other kids he considered his friends on his new bike," Frierson said. "This wasn’t supposed to happen. It’s not OK."

Loved ones blamed Davis for the fates of both Keith and the other 10-year-old boy accused of shooting him.

"It starts at home," said Keith's godmother, Nina Trepagnier. "This is the parents’ fault. They failed that child. And it took our baby, because they failed him, because they were poor examples."

Davis faces several felony firearm charges in addition to child endangerment and accessory to a crime after the fact. His son, being held in a youth detention facility, is being charged with murder.

Davis is being held on a $500,000 bail. Police added that the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen in 2017.