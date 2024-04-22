Columbia University protests: A timeline of how we got here

It's almost nearly two weeks since dozens of students supporting Palestinians at Columbia University staged a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the NYC campus.

JUMP TO: APRIL 17 l APRIL 18 l APRIL 19 l APRIL 21 l APRIL 22 | APRIL 23 | APRIL 24 | APRIL 25 | APRIL 26 | APRIL 29

In a tweet posted on "X" on April 17, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine – an account with over 14,000 followers – said, "As of 4 AM this morning, Columbia University students have occupied the center of campus, launching our Gaza Solidarity Encampment. We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide."

Featured article

Since then, dozens of students have been arrested, and even some suspended. From the university president testifying before Congress, to the students' first protest, here's a timeline on how we got here:

Four months after a contentious congressional hearing led to the resignations of two Ivy League presidents, Columbia University President Nemat Shafik appeared before the same committee and unequivocally denounced antisemitism on her campus, rebutting claims that she has allowed Columbia to become a hotbed of hatred.

Shafik was called before the committee to address questions of antisemitism and the school's response to conflicts on campus over the Israel-Hamas war.

April 17: Students stage 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment'

At the same time, dozens of students began to stage a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the university campus.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 10 a.m. Organizers included two groups that Columbia previously suspended for unauthorized protests: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The NYPD arrested more than 100 demonstrators, and removed an encampment.

Several students involved in the protest said they also were suspended from Columbia and Barnard College, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Police said 108 people, including Hirsi, were charged with trespassing at the private Ivy League institution. Two people were also charged with obstructing government administration.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the city was asked in writing by university officials to remove the encampment.

Several students and pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets again Friday.

NYPD officers were seen trying to clear protestors near Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Police also barricaded areas outside the campus in Morningside Heights.

Columbia University Rabbi urged Jewish students to go home due to "extreme antisemitism and anarchy".

Rabbi Elie Buechler told FOX 5 NY he sent a letter to students via WhatsApp stating, "It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved. It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus.* No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school."

April 22: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators return with tents

Tensions among Columbia University students were loud and apparent Sunday, less than a week following the president’s testimony before Congress and days following more than 100 demonstrators' arrests on campus.

With signs, chants and a clear message echoing through the weekend, the Ivy League school campus has become a hot bed for those divided on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war entering its 7th month.

More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters at NYU walked out of class and gathered at Washington Square Park to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and demand their school divest from companies that sell weapons in Israel.

Workers spent the morning building a 7-foot tall plywood barrier at Gould Plaza near NYU.

April 23: Columbia University switches to hybrid learning for the rest of the semester

At Columbia University, the main campus switched to hybrid learning for the rest of the semester.

"Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations," the Ivy League university's provost, Angela V. Olinto, and chief operating officer, Cas Holloway, said in a statement late Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and called for the Columbia University president to resign.

"The cherished traditions of this university are being overtaken," Johnson said.

Some Jewish students, meanwhile, say much of the criticism of Israel has veered into antisemitism and made them feel unsafe. They point out that Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the group's Oct. 7 invasion.

April 24: Columbia extends deadline to remove protest encampments

The university says it's making "important progress" with pro-Palestinian student protesters who set up a tent encampment. The university has extended a deadline to clear out.

The university said student protesters "have committed to dismantling and removing a significant number of tents."

A smaller encampment remained on campus Wednesday morning. The university says that there was "constructive dialogue" and that it will continue conversations for 48 hours.

As Columbia student protesters remain vigilant at pro-Palestinian encampments set up last week despite clashes with police and the university, more have popped up at college campuses across the U.S., including more in NYC.

Students at the City College of New York and the Fashion Institute of Technology were called to join new encampments Thursday, and so far, no arrests have been made at these institutions.

Columbia University students who inspired pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country said Friday that they have reached an impasse with administrators and intend to continue their encampment until their demands are met.

The announcement after two days of exhaustive negotiations comes as Columbia's president faces harsh criticism from faculty. The development puts more pressure on university officials to find a resolution ahead of planned graduation ceremonies next month — a problem that campuses from California to Massachusetts are facing.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik said the university 'will not divest from Israel' in a statement made Monday morning, as pro-Palestinian supporters continue to stay in encampments on the Ivy League school campus.

Shafik said, in part, "While the University will not divest from Israel, the University offered to develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals from the students by the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing, the body that considers divestment matters."

The statement comes after a notice was reportedly sent by Columbia to protesters in the encampment, saying if they leave by the designated time, which was reportedly 2 p.m., and sign a form committing to abide by university policies through June 2025 or an earlier graduation, they can finish the semester in good standing. If not, the letter said, they would be suspended, pending further investigation.