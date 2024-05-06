Suspicious tow truck fires in Concord, Bay Point all from same fleet

Investigators continue to search for answers after four tow trucks went up in flames in Concord and Bay Point.

At least two of those fires are being investigated as possible arsons.

A local towing company says all four of these trucks destroyed in these fires belonged to their fleet.

They all started early Saturday morning, and security camera video in Bay Point captured one of the fires on Summerfield Drive, where a tow truck burst into flames, and, one man got into a car and sped away.

Another grainy security camera video in Concord shows another tow truck fire on Sinclair Avenue.



Anyone with any information is asked to call Contra Costa County fire investigators.

