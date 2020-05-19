11 Vallejo nursing home residents have died of coronavirus

Eleven residents at a Vallejo nursing home have died from an outbreak of COVID-19.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports it happened at Windsor Vallejo Care Center and that 99 residents and 32 staff members have contracted the virus.

The outbreak has infected more than 80% of the population at the nursing home. Most are asymptomatic and up to 70 cases remain active.

County and public health officials are working with the staff at the nursing home on managing the outbreak.

