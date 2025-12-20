Suspect barricaded at Palace Hotel in SF after reports of shots fired

article

A suspect barricaded inside San Francisco's Palace Hotel after gunshots were reportedly fired on Saturday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Department officers were sent just after 12:15 p.m to New Montgomery Street near Market Street on reports of the shooting and "located a possible suspect in the building," the department’s Officer Robert Rueca told KTVU.

The SFPD did not confirm the name of the business, but KTVU found a heavy police presence in front of the upscale Palace Hotel at 2 New Montgomery St., with authorities using a drone to survey the area.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting, but the suspect refused orders from police to exit the building, the SFPD said.

SFPD hostage negotiation experts were sent to the scene in an attempt to resolve the barricade situation peacefully.

Parts of the building were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and the SFPD advised the public to avoid the area until the scene was cleared.

