11-year-old boy crossing road struck by car, killed in Antioch

Police say an 11-year-old boy crossing the street in Antioch was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Firefighters with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District were called at 6:49 p.m. to the collision in the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way, fire spokesman Steve Hill said.

Lt. Joe Donleavy with Antioch Police Department, who was at the scene, said when police arrived they found the victim in the roadway. The boy was pronounced dead when the fire department arrived.



Lt. Donleavy said it appears the victim was crossing Lone Tree Way in the middle of the block with his brother when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver stopped and was cooperative with the investigation. The driver was not arrested and did not appear to be impaired, Lt. Donleavy said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries possibly related to the air bag going off.

The victim is from Antioch and his family members have been notified, police said.

Eastbound Lone Tree Way is expected to remain closed until around midnight.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

