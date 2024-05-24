11-year-old girl becomes youngest to graduate from Irvine Valley College

At 11-years-old, Athena Elling is the youngest student at Irvine Valley College to graduate with a Liberal Arts associate's degree.

"I'm really, really happy and excited because I got to beat my brother's record," she jokingly told FOX 11.

Her brother Tycho was the youngest student to graduate from Irvine Valley College last year, but he was six months older than Athena. So now she holds the record.

"I don't think he cares that much. I think he's kind of like, chill about it because he's not very competitive."

Athena's mother, Christina Chow, said her kids were never forced to take this path. She said they simply love learning, and they're both high achievers all on their own.

"She was pestering me to register her for more classes. She wants to get another associate's. Two other associates. I just think she wants to do everything, she has that kind of energy to explore," Chow said.

Athena loves modeling and has already landed a modeling campaign. Her other favorite activities include playing the guitar, singing, dancing, and has a second-degree black belt in taekwondo.

"I really want to be an actress or maybe like a divorce attorney, an allergist, because I myself have allergies and eczema," she said when asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

No matter what she chooses or where she ends up in life, sky's the limit for this over achiever.



