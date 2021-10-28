11-year-old girl reported missing in Rohnert Park found safe
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - An 11-year-old girl reported missing in Rohnert Park on Thursday was found safe the next day, the city's Department of Public Safety said.
Alondra had last been seen at her home on Snyder Lane when she walked away from it, and had recently moved there with her family from Modesto, public safety officials said.
The department said Friday she was found safe but did not elaborate on exactly when or where.
