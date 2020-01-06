12 vehicles damaged by vandals overnight in Willow Glen neighborhood

San Jose police are searching for the vandals who damaged 12 cars overnight in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

Victims were miserable Monday morning when they found their damaged vehicles first thing in the morning. Shattered glass lined the curb along the 1400 block of Stokes Street.

"At first it was really loud and I thought it was gunshots or something. It's kind of weird when it hits close to home I guess," said Kevin La, who lives in the neighborhood.

La said he peered out of his bedroom window between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m . on Monday. He saw a car full of young adults committing the crime.

"A car came by and they were playing really loud music. And they were just jumping up and down on the cars. And I think we only saw them break into one car. But I think some of the neighbors heard them being really loud, and they just drove off," La said.

A total of 12 vehicles had their windows smashed. San Jose police burglary unit investigators said half of the vandalized property was on Grace Street and the rest were on Stokes Street.

It's an area of apartments, townhomes and single-family dwellings.

Some residents said this wasn't the first time for this type of crime.

"It's a nice area, but there are a lot of cars on the street. I don't know if it's a crime of opportunity with that many vehicles. I don't know if things were taken or if they're just vandalizing," said neighbor Sheila Hutchinson.

San Jose police said the three suspects were traveling in one car. They did not have a license plate number and only had a vague description of the suspects.

"It's a shame. I don't know what else we can do because a lot of people certainly need to park on the street as you can see," Hutchinson said.

Police are still trying to calculate a dollar amount to the damage and determine if anything of significant value was actually stolen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact San Jose Police