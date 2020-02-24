12-year-old girl struck and killed in Castro Valley hit-and-run

article

California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a truck who they say struck and killed a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Castro Valley Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at Crow Canyon and Manter roads at 3:27 p.m. CHP said the driver of the black Ford F-150 truck kept going after they struck the victim who was walking with one other juvenile.

The little girl was transported to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitial in Oakland with major injuries. Just before 7 p.m. CHP Castro Valley said the little girl had succumbed to her injuries.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of their daughter," CHP said in a statement.

The driver is described as a white or Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old.

CHP remains at the scene of the crash and is investigating along with Alameda County Sheriff's Office.