12-year-old Petaluma girl missing after leaving note, police say

Petaluma police is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl went missing Monday morning.

Sydney Fischer was last seen by her mom at 7:30 a.m. and did not arrive at school, police said. A note was later found indicating she had run away.

Sydney doesn't have a history of running away, authorities said, and is considered at risk due to her age.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, and has red hair. She was last seen wearing a green or purple Girl Scout hoodie and shorts, police said.

If you have any information or have seen Sydney, please call the Petaluma Police Department at (707)778-4372.

