13-year-old boy killed in a brazen daytime shooting in San Jose

A 13-year-old boy is the latest victim of street violence in San Jose, police announced Thursday. His death marked the city's 24th homicide of 2021.

"It’s tragic. It’s a 13-year-old. Regardless of what he was doing or what he was involved in, we have a 13-year-old that lost his life," said spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

Officers from the police department's crime on Thursday canvassed for clues outside a home in the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane. Still at the scene was bullet-riddled glass and a pierced window, evidence of a violent gun battle.

Investigators said at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a home.

Authorities said the boy had just arrived in a vehicle at the home when shots rang out, police say.

"The exchange of gunfire happened between the people who arrived at the residence, and the people who live on little wood lane," said Camarillo.

Police said the teenager was an occupant in the suspect vehicle and suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to Regional Medical Center, but died a short time later.

"There’s no doubt that it becomes personal. And it’s personal no matter what the age of the patient is, when you’re involved in a traumatic event," said Melissa Harte, vice president of trauma services at the hospital.

Neighbors said they heard shots and one resident said there is video of people running after the exchange of gunfire.

Detectives said a recent proliferation of illegal guns with no serial number, so-called "ghost guns", has led to a rise in street violence. But at this point, they don’t know if the weapons used in this latest crime were purchased legally or illegally.

"Little Wood Lane is close to James Lick High School. And I am not aware of any gang activity being reported. Or that being one of our hotspots in San Jose," Camarillo said.

At this time investigators don’t have descriptions of the shooters or a motive for the violence.

Authorities said the teenage boy has not been identified and it's unknown if he traveled to San Jose from another city.