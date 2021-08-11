Police investigating San Jose shooting, victim has life-threatening injuries

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a shooting Wednesday where a male victim has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened at around 3:47 p.m. on the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane in the Warmsprings neighborhood.

Police did not share if they had any suspect information or if any arrests have been made. The investigation is active.

No further details were immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.