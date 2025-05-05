13-year-old San Jose boy accepted to more than 100 colleges

At just 13 years old, Sunny Nguyen of San Jose might be close to achieving a world record as one of the youngest people to get accepted into the most colleges.

"My parents told me about going to college and I agreed with it and I’m here now," he told KTVU in a recent interview.

His father, Tommy Nguyen, said Sunny was the first of his five children, and he's always been special.

"He really liked math," his father said. "He studied math everywhere he went. He could see math in everything, everywhere."

His dad said that he believes his son will be able to do whatever he wants in life.

The teen has always loved technology – making websites and studying subjects like software engineering and artificial intelligence at home.

Like most teens, Sunny also said he likes to "play a lot of video games."

He also has a YouTube page booming with nearly 60,000 subscribers.

So when public school and home-education weren’t cutting it, Tommy Nguyen tarted submitting applications for his son.

"To our surprise, people just welcomed him like crazy, like letters kept flying into our home about admission and admittance and scholarships," he said.

Sunny is especially interested in AI and hopes to use it to create something that will help people live longer.

"I think the most exciting part is seeing what’s going to happen next," Sunny said.

Tommy Nguyen said his son has been awarded more than $3 million in scholarships.

"Every school is giving him something," his dad said. "Some schools are giving him over $100,000 in scholarships."

Wherever Sunny decides to go, he plans to major in computer science and change the world.