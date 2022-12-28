15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas.

Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.

As officers tried to stop the driver, the teen "intentionally rammed" the car into a patrol car and then fled, police said.

The teen was driving recklessly, including driving the wrong way down streets, police said, prompting officers to stop chasing him.

But two hours later, the teen and the stolen car were found in the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard near the San Francisco International Airport.

Police picked up the chase again, and less than a mile away, the teen crashed into several cars on airport property, police said. Two people inside the cars were taken to the hospital.

The boy ran away but police arrested him a short distance away. He was taken to Hillcrest Detention Center.