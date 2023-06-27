160 residents displaced after San Leandro apartment building goes up in flames

article

160 residents were displaced from their homes in San Leandro on Tuesday after fire caused an apartment building to be red-tagged, officials say.

Alameda County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building on the 13700 block of E. 14th Street at around 5:11 p.m.

Smoke and fire was coming from the third-floor, before the flames extended to the adjacent unit, officials said.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in about half an hour.

The city of San Leandro and the Red Cross are working together to provide shelter for those who have been displaced.

No one was injured from this fire, officials said.

There was no official word on how the fire started.