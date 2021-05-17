17-year-old swimmer drowns in American River

The body of a 17-year-old swimmer was found shortly after rescue crews called off the search when he was first reported missing, officials said.

The teen disappeared along the American River near Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The call came around 7 p.m. Sunday from dispatch indicating someone was missing near the El Manto river access, KCRA reported.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as Melino Liu of Sacramento.