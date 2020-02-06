18-year-old accused of killing his mother at Concord home

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in the death of his mother in Concord, police said.

The suspect called police around 9:00 p.m. saying he had just killed his mother at their home in the 3000 block of Treat Boulevard, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the man was waiting for them outside the home. Officers located, the woman dead inside the residence.

The man was arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities haven't released the victim or the suspect's identity.

Police didn't confirm the nature of the homicide or what led up to the incident.

The homicide is the city's first of the year.