18-year-old arrested at San Jose Target store for injuring boyfriend in stabbing

Police say a stabbing happened Thursday afternoon at a Target store in San Jose at 1750 Story Road.

A 17-year-old male was stabbed by his 18-year-old girlfriend, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened around 2 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police said they will be booked into Santa Clara County Jail. The woman faces domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

It is not clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside of the store.

Police did not have further details at this time.

