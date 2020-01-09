Expand / Collapse search

18-year-old arrested at San Jose Target store for injuring boyfriend in stabbing

By KTVU staff
Crime and Public Safety
Police arrested a suspect in a non-fatal stabbing at a San Jose Target store on Thursday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police say a stabbing happened Thursday afternoon at a Target store in San Jose at 1750 Story Road. 

A 17-year-old male was stabbed by his 18-year-old girlfriend, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. 

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police said they will be booked into Santa Clara County Jail. The woman faces domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon charges. 

It is not clear if the stabbing occurred inside or outside of the store. 

Police did not have further details at this time. 

