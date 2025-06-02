18-year-old charged in Oakland chase that killed math teacher insists car wasn't stolen: attorney

The Brief Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia insisted through his attorney that he did not steal the Infiniti that the CHP was chasing. Charging documents do not allege the car was stolen, though it didn't have any plates. Hernandez-Garcia, who is charged with the death of a Castlemont math teacher, delayed entering a plea until June 20.



The attorney of an 18-year-old charged with felony vehicular manslaughter after the CHP pursued him and which led to the death of an innocent Castlemont math teacher in Oakland told KTVU a different version of events ahead of his Monday court hearing.

Attorney Roseann Torres said that Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia, who is "deathly afraid of police" was out on May 28 getting snacks at the store in his mother's Infiniti G35 when a California Highway Patrol officer started pursuing him.

Authorities originally stated that the car was stolen.

But Hernandez-Garcia, through his attorney, insists it was not; he said his mother owns the car.

Video at the scene showed the Infiniti had no rear plates, something that Torres was not immediately able to explain.

However, the teen's claims appear to have validity.

On Monday, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Roberto Morales told KTVU that deputies spotted an Infiniti G35 driving recklessly on May 5 and issued a "seizure warrant" for the car.

Morales acknowledged that deputies did not know who was driving at the time and said at that point, the car had rear plates and did not come back as stolen.

It was this car that the CHP spotted on May 28, leaving the parking lot near the intersection of 102nd Avenue and International Bouelvard, when the driver took off. Hernandez-Garcia was driving the car that day.

It's unclear if the Infiniti had plates on May 28, and if it didn't, how the CHP was alerted to the fact that the car was wanted.

A person died during a chase with the California Highway Patrol in Oakland. May 28, 2025

Torres also emphasized that Hernandez-Garcia had no weapons or drugs on him at the time, and that police had tried to stop him before, but he doesn't know why.

She described Hernandez-Garcia as a scared teen, and is very traumatized by police.

Torres asked, and was granted, her client's plea to be delayed until June 20.

"All the police reports, the witnesses, Ring cameras, and things that are mentioned that we'll be obtaining," she said outside court. "We have to get the full extent of the evidence before we start the case, so today is too soon after the incident happened."

Hernandez-Garcia was supposed to graduate Aspire High School this Saturday.

On Friday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Hernandez-Garcia with seven felonies following the death of Marvin Boomer, a beloved Castlemont High teacher.

Boomer was walking with his girlfriend at 7:45 p.m. at East 21st Street and Park Boulevard.

At the same moment, California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of Hernandez-Garcia because they recognized his "wanted" Infiniti.

Hernandez-Garcia ended up striking a minivan with two people inside, and then, five blocks later, a parked car, a tree and a fire hydrant, which ended up getting knocked off its base and flying into Boomer, killing him.

According to a statement from Michelle D. Bernard, president and CEO of the Bernard Center for Women, Politics & Public Policy, who described herself as the official spokesperson for the Boomer family and his girlfriend, Boomer's family is "grief-stricken over the devastating and senseless loss."

Bernard said that Boomer pushed his girlfriend out of the way, as the Infiniti was barreling toward them, saving her life.

"It is clear that Marvin’s actions spared her from also being killed," Bernard said in a statement.

Boomer's sister and girlfriend, who did not identify herself by name, also issued statements on Monday, asking for privacy.

"Marvin gave his life to save mine," his girlfriend wrote. "I’m still here because of him. But I lost the love of my life. I am living with unimaginable pain—physical and emotional. Let Marvin’s legacy be honored with truth, dignity, and care."

The Source Defense attorney Roseann Torres, court documents, prior reporting.