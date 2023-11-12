18-year-old injured at Moss Beach house party stabbing

The San Mateo Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible stabbing that left an 18-year-old severely injured, authorities announced Sunday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to an area near Lancaster Blvd in Moss Beach due to a large group fight near a house party.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male from Half Moon Bay suffering from multiple undisclosed wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived and remains at large.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could assist with this investigation is urged to contact Detective Deschler at 650.363.4881 or email rdeschler@smcgov.org. Any person who has information regarding this incident and who is wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800- 547-2700