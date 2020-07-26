19th San Quentin inmate dies of complications from COVID-19

article

The COVID-19 death toll at San Quentin State Prison grew to 19 when another inmate died, officials said on Sunday.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said inmate Johnny Avila Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at an outside hospital from what appears to be complications related to COVID-19.

Avila was sentenced to death in Fresno County on March 21, 1996, for two counts of first-degree murder. He had been on death row since 1995.

The prison now has 19 inmate deaths from COVID-19 and currently, 545 people in custody are infected.

Prison officials previously announced that an inmate died from the virus on Saturday, and another on Friday. Both were incarcerated at San Quentin.