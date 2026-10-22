1st Bay Area storm of the season: Here's how long the rain will last

The Brief Rain came down in earnest on Thursday morning, blanketing the Bay Area in wet drops and slick roads. The wet weather should dry out by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. And by the weekend? Lots of sun.



Rain came down in earnest on Thursday morning, blanketing the Bay Area in wet drops and slick roads.

The system also brought some thunder and lightning.

But the precipitation won't last all too long.

The wet weather should dry out by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Then by Friday, more sun and patchy fog.

And by the weekend?

Lots of sun.