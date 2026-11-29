article

The Brief Two people were killed when their vehicle went off U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa The solo-vehicle collision happened at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, just north of Mendocino Avenue.



Two people were killed when their vehicle went off U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The solo-vehicle collision happened at about 6:45 a.m., just north of Mendocino Avenue.

All northbound lanes were closed while the scene was investigated.

Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

What we don't know:

There was no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.