2 dead after vehicle goes off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa
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SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two people were killed when their vehicle went off U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The solo-vehicle collision happened at about 6:45 a.m., just north of Mendocino Avenue.
All northbound lanes were closed while the scene was investigated.
Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.
What we don't know:
There was no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.
The Source: Information for this article came from the California Highway Patrol.