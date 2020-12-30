1st California snow survey in Sierra Nevada shows 93% average

The first California snow survey of the season in the Sierra Nevada is complete and the report was hopeful despite a dry fall.

The California Department of Water Resources team measured the snow depth and water content at Phillips Station near Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort Wednesday morning.

They measured a depth of 30.5 inches and the snow-water content is at 10.5 inches. That’s 93 percent of average to date, but just 52 percent of the peak measurement in April, which is typically when the snowpack is at its peak.

The team said that while December has been fairly dry, January is looking a lot better.

"It’s not uncommon for the bulk of our Sierra snowpack to come from just a handful of winter storms," said Sean de Guzman, the department’s snow survey chief. "A dry start to the year isn’t always indicative of a dry or even critically dry year."

With last year’s below-average wet season, de Guzman asked Californians to do their best to conserve water. About 30 percent of California’s water comes from the Sierra runoff.