1st child in Sonoma County dies of COVID

The first child to die of COVID or virus-related symptoms has been reported in Sonoma County, according to a dashboard of statistics.

The child was between the ages of 5 and 17 and died on Jan. 25, according to county spokesman Dan Virkstis.

The county didn’t release much information but said the girl had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized at the time of death and was "not fully vaccinated."

"While we can't go into detail about any specific COVID death in our community, the loss of anyone within this age range is indeed a heart-breaking tragedy for our community," said County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. "Our hearts go out to this individual's family as well as all of those who have lost loved ones due to this pandemic. Those with pre-existing conditions remain highly vulnerable to the worst outcomes of COVID, and we can protect these individuals, young and old, if we all work together and get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible."

The girl's death brings the county's COVID death toll to 454 from the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The peak of the county's death period was in the winter of 2021.

No one 5 years old or younger in Sonoma County has died of COVID, according to the dashboard.

Advertisement

MORE: Sonoma County to lift capacity caps on indoor, outdoor gatherings