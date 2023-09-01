1st images released of proposed Solano County city

A group that's acquired more than 50,000 acres of land in Solano County has released the first renderings of the city they allegedly hope to build.

The images from the company called California Forever show the dry agricultural land transformed into a community with lush open spaces, vibrant commercial areas and more, power by clean solar energy.

The vision, is of course, decades away. But the renderings show that the company behind the proposal, which has some Silicon Valley heavy hitters as investors, is now coming into the public spotlight after reportedly spending more than $800 million to buy up properties near Rio Vista and Travis Air Force base.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A rendering from California Forever, the company that allegedly wants to build a new city in Solano County.

At the helm of the project is Jan Sramek. a former high-flying Goldman Sachs trader, according to the Daily Beast.

Among the investors are Marc Andreesen, founder of Andreesen Horowitz, Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn, and John and Patrick Collison, the brothers who founded Stripe.

Public officials have expressed concern about the group, however. Rep Mike Thompson, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Solano County, said he does not like the secrecy that's surrounded the project.