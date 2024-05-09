RSA Conference expected to generate $62 million for San Francisco

San Francisco was buzzing with activity on Thursday as 40,000 visitors filled the Moscone Center for a cybersecurity conference.

Tropical music filled the warm spring air as attendees made their way in and out of the conference.

Charlie Garrett, bureau chief of IT operations for South Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, said he was enjoying his stay.

"I love it," said Garrett. "If y'all wasn't so expensive with costs and everything, I'd want to move out here. The food is awesome, the environment is awesome, everything is just awesome. I've had a fantastic time here."

Restaurants in the area, which struggled during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November when much of the SoMa area was shut down, noticed a different experience with the RSAC computer security conference.

The Grove, located just a block from the convention center, was bustling at lunchtime, which David Cohen said was good for his bottom line.

"I would be thrilled to have Moscone as a prime convention center busy 300 days a year," said Cohen.

Cohen said conference attendees have told him that they are having a great time in the city.

"They've really been enjoying it," said Cohen. "We've been seeing people, regulars for this event coming back year after year. They say how happy they are to be back in San Francisco."

The San Francisco Travel Association said the RSA Conference is the second-biggest annual conference behind Dreamforce, bringing an estimated $62 million to the city.

"One of the most important things we can do for San Francisco is fill our convention center, bring meetings and conventions to San Francisco," said Cassandra Costello from the San Francisco Travel Association. "Those folks are staying in our accommodations, they're eating in our restaurants, they're really stimulating our entire economy of San Francisco."

Garrett said he is already anticipating returning to San Francisco.

"I'm already saving the date for the one we got next year," he said.

Hotels in the area are either at capacity or nearly full.

The Hotel Council of San Francisco said that hotels called in all available workers to accommodate the influx of visitors.