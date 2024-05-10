Temps heat up across the Bay Area, CalFire says take precautions

As people enjoy the warm weather, Cal Fire says people should also take safety precautions in the heat.

"I do like the heat, but not right now. I wasn’t prepared for it.," said Genevieve Jan, who played in the water fountains with her daughter at San Jose's Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

With temperatures warming up this week, some people in San Jose say they couldn’t resist a chance to enjoy the water fountains at Plaza de Cesar Chavez.

"You got to enjoy this heat. I’m a summer guy myself. I love the heat. Unfortunately, their mom couldn’t be with us today. She’s at work, but I told them we’re not sitting in the house. We’re going to go out and go to the water park," said Ruben Celaya, of San Jose.

"I grew up with my mom and dad bringing me here as a kid. So, I have my daughter now. So, you know, just coming full circle, trying to get her out of the heat and have a good time," said Abel Tesfai, of San Jose.

The warm weather is forecast to remain throughout the week.

Jason Clay of Cal Fire says as people head outdoors, they should remember to pay attention to how their body is responding to the heat.

"We just need to be mindful of our bodies. Making sure that we’re keeping up with our hydration, eating healthy meals that’ll fuel your body. Giving yourself a break and preparing yourself ahead of time," said Clay.

May 5 t hrough 9 is also Wildfire Preparedness Week and Clay says high temperatures can lead to increased fire danger. He says while people can enjoy the warm weather, being safe at home can prevent house and wildfires.

"When you’re out grilling, you want to make sure you don’t have anything over head so that heat can be released. You’re not grilling right up against the house, and you’re keeping your grill clean and maintained is the biggest thing," said Clay.

Clay also says people should also be careful not to create any sparks from things like a lawnmower or parking a hot car on dry grass. He says there have been fewer wildfires in the last few years, but everyone needs to stay diligent to help prevent more wildfires.