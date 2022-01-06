1st in-custody death of 2022 occurs at Santa Rita Jail

The first in-custody death of 2022 has occurred at Santa Rita Jail.

Lt. Ray Kelly said a man appeared to be suffering from opioid or fentanyl overdose symptoms in the jail reception area, which also serves as the COVID quarantine housing unit, on Thursday about 5:30 a.m.

Deputies, jail nurses and paramedics tried to save his life using Naloxone.

At first, Kelly said they thought the man would survive, but he later died at the hospital.

His name was not released.

It's also not clear how and when the man obtained the drugs.

MORE: Security guard arrested after not wearing mask on bus dies in Santa Rita Jail

MORE: A look at the 45 inmates who have died at Santa Rita Jail

In May 2021, Lee Esther Anderson, who had been incarcerated at Santa Rita Jail, died after she took some fentanyl, a new FBI affidavit states.

A fellow incarcerated woman had smuggled the drugs inside the Dublin facility by hiding them in her private parts.

In a previous comment, Kelly acknowledged that most of the drugs that get into jail are carried inside body cavities despite having two new drug detection Labrador retrievers and K-9 handlers.

"Every day, we search to make sure the jail is drug free," Kelly said. "It seems to be more challenging these days as there are a tremendous amount of dangerous drugs in our communities and people willing to smuggle them into our jail."

The most recent death marks the 57th person to die in custody at Santa Rita Jail since 2014, according to a KTVU review of death reports and autopsies.

Advertisement

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez