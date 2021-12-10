1st omicron case reported in Santa Clara County

The first positive case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected in Santa Clara County, health officials announced on Friday.

The person was fully vaccinated and had recently traveled to Florida, county officials said. The patient, whose age and gender was not revealed, has experienced mild symptoms, Dr. Sara Cody said,

This is the latest Bay Area county to see the detection of this strain of the virus. Already, omicron has been found in Alameda County after Kaiser employees attended a wedding in Wisconsin and San Francisco after a person came back from traveling to South Africa. That person was the first known omicron case in the United States.

Cases also have been springing up across the country.

So far, most of the people who have gotten omicron have been vaccinated and their symptoms have been very mild.

Health officials continue to stress that people get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.

Advertisement

As of this week, just 60.5% of those eligible in the United States have gotten vaccinated.