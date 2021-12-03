Expand / Collapse search

Health officials confirm 5 cases of omicron in Alameda County

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 6:16PM
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County public health officials on Friday confirmed five cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant among residents.

Officials said the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms of the virus.

According to the Alameda County Public Health Department, the cases are among 12 local COVID cases linked to a Nov. 27 wedding in Wisconsin. Health leaders said someone had attended the wedding after taking an international trip.

Genomic sequencing was used to identify the five infected with the omicron variant of COVID. Genomic sequencing data is not yet available for all 12 cases, so health officials have not determined which variant they have.

The infected residents are between the ages of 18 and 49.

"One individual is a resident of the City of Berkeley, which has a separate health jurisdiction, and the remaining 11 are residents of Alameda County. All 12 individuals were vaccinated, and most had received boosters," the county public health department said in a statement.

No one has been hospitalized.

The latest cases of the omicron variant comes after health officials discovered the first U.S. case in San Francisco.