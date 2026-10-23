2 active tuberculosis cases traced to San Francisco strip club

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The Brief Two active tuberculosis cases were associated with The Crazy Horse located at 980 Market St. Health officials said risk to the public is currently low.



San Francisco health officials on Friday said two active tuberculosis cases have been linked to a strip club in the city’s Tenderloin district.

TB cases detected

Dig deeper:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed to KTVU on Friday that two confirmed active tuberculosis cases were associated with The Crazy Horse located at 980 Market St.

"Once SFDPH was notified of a confirmed case in early October, a contact tracing effort led by the Department was initiated to identify additional cases and prevent further spread," the health department said.

What is TB?:

Health officials said tuberculosis – or TB – is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that can be spread through the air when an infected person talks, speaks or breathes.

Tuberculosis only becomes active in about 5-10% of people, but presents a higher risk for babies and the immunocompromised.

The SFDPH added that risk to the public is currently low.

Other cases:

Last November, a tuberculosis outbreak at San Francisco’s Archbishop Riordan High School affected 1 in 5 students and prompted months of testing for students and faculty to track the spread of the disease.